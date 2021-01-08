Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has scorned some Members of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Persons at the receiving end of the former NDC Deputy General Secretary’s venom are the popular ‘babies with sharp teeth’.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mr Anyidoho said these ‘babies with sharp teeth’ sung the NDC’s revolution song in Parliament on Thursday.

According to him, the group ironically was made up of persons who insulted the late former President Jerry Rawlings.

“Very ironical seeing the abusive ‘babies with sharp teeth’, who insulted the late President Rawlings, singing the ‘Revo Revo Revo’ song in Parliament yesterday.

“Did they sing it for expediency? Certainly, NDC is bigger than the ego of one individual! Leadership shall change!,” his tweet read.

Mr Anyidoho, however, failed to disclose who the said ‘babies with sharp teeth’ were as most of the NDC MPs chanted the song in the Chamber as part of processes leading to the transition of the 7th to the 8th Parliament.

