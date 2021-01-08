Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has explained his quiet mood when confusion rocked the inauguration of the 8th Parliament.

According to him, he received “intelligence” about the “game plan” long ago of acts to be perpetuated by National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament.

A situation he claimed was to be a deliberate attempt to delay and affect the swearing-in of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

“We [NPP] could have fought back but it would have dragged and affected the swearing-in of MPs-elect and eventually the President and his Vice-President’s swearing-in and I didn’t want to be the one to destroy that. That is why I decided to be quiet to let the NDC members have their way,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Oman FM.

Known to be a ‘no-nonsense’ person who could have reacted to the situation, Mr Agyapong said he did not want to destroy the ceremony which had the eyes of the whole world on Ghana.

Mr Agyapong also indicated the chaotic scene was a punishment for the party over what he described as the unforgiving nature of its members.

He stressed the incident must be a learning curve for the party to live with each other in unity and harmony.

The outspoken politician was described as the peacemaker by many social media users after he was seen largely calling for cool heads among his colleagues on the Floor of Parliament.

His silence and call for peace in the House Thursday came as a shock to many with some doubting he was even present.