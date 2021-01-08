Makeup artist transforms herself into Chadwick Boseman, Tiwa Savage, Davido, others

A makeup artist from Nigeria has extended her skills from makeup to transformation.

In several videos that have gone viral, the young lady called Jane Richard used makeup to transform herself into some famous people.

Some of these persons were the late Chadwick Boseman, Tiwa Savage, Davido, President Buhari, Ramsay Noah and Kanayo O. Kanayo among others.

She explained that she tried to learn new skills but somehow turned herself into President Buhari.

However, after the positive reactions she got, Miss Richard said she was encouraged to do more.

She revealed that her most challenging transformation had been that of Pete Edochie.

Miss Richard said she spent about three hours trying to capture the facial hairs and the expression to perfect the face.

Mr Boseman was the first international celebrity she tried to transform into, she stated.

According to her, his death was a huge blow to her and her family and so she wanted to do something to remember him.

Miss Richard said she calls herself an artist and that her craft is needed in many places, especially in the movie industry.