In 2016, Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese shared a photo with his fans after he met United States rapper and fashion icon Kanye West in New York.

In his latest interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, monitored by Adomonline.com, he told Andy Dosty what happened before he had the opportunity to meet him in a hotel.

According to him, he only visited the venue to have breakfast but in no time, he saw Kanye West approaching the dining area.

He told Andy Dosty that, Kanye had a brief meeting to attend to but he, Kwaw Kese’s necklace, caught his attention and that was how they spoke.

I was having breakfast at Mercer hotel in New York and he walked in. He came for a meeting. I had this beads chain made by one of our guys here on.

As we were seated there… I was like Kanye ‘we love you’ and I am a big fan and I am a musician from Africa and he said he liked my chain. He was more concerned about the chain.

Kwaw Kese said he couldn’t open up much about his music background because Kanye’s fans noticed his presence, hence his bodyguard rushed him away.

His bodyguard was right there so you couldn’t get closer. It was until he said he loved my necklace that I started talking to him. I told him I am a big artiste in Ghana.

He was still looking at the chain and we had to take a quick picture. And right after the pic, people started knowing he was around so he left quick… It was a brief one and moments like these, you can’t tell him everything, he said on Hitz FM.

Watch the video below: