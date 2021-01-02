American rapper, Nicki Minaj has shared first photo of her baby’s face to mark the New Year.

Taking to Instagram, Nicki, who birthed her son, Jeremiah Maraj-Petty in September, expressed gratitude to her baby for making her a first-time mother.

The only known photo of her son is a tiny leg she posted to celebrate her marriage anniversary, but in a latest post, she gave a full glimpse of her child.

“PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me,” she captioned.

The 38-year-old wife of Kenneth Petty who admitted motherhood is a fulfilling job she has ever taken, confessed breastfeeding is painful.

However, from the six photos she posted, Nicki hinted she super excited to be called a mother.

