Harry Kane and Heung-min Son linked up yet again as Spurs eased to a 3-0 victory over Leeds.

The Whites made the brighter start and almost took the lead within ten minutes as both Alioski and Bamford went close after two typically rapid attacks from the visitors.

But Spurs landed the suckerpunch when Ezgjan Alioski took down Steven Bergwijn just inside the box, with Kane smashing down the middle to put the hosts ahead.

And Jose Mourinho’s men doubled their lead just before half-time as the deadly duo of Son and Kane linked up again, the England striker laying on a beautiful cross for the South Korean to stroke home.

Son turned provider just after the break as his corner was met by Toby Alderweireld whose header just edged over the line despite Illan Meslier’s best efforts.

Kane, Bergwijn and Son each went close again only to be denied by some fantastic saves by Meslier, while Leeds tired struggled to break down an organised Spurs defence who looked determined to shut their opponents out.

Spurs finished the match with ten men as Matt Doherty was given his marching orders after picking up a second yellow.

But Mourinho will surely be pleased with a performance that secured a clean sheet, a three-goal win and third place in the Premier League.