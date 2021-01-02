More women, who give birth at the Bono Regional Hospital in Sunyani, prefer Caesarean Section (CS) to normal deliveries, Mrs. Susan Tiwaa, the Midwife in-charge of Maternity at the Regional hospital, has said.

She said the women were of the view that CS was the safest and easiest way to be delivered of their babies.

She said out of the nine babies born on December 31, 2020, at the facility, six of them were done through CS.

The babies comprise five girls and four boys with their body weights ranging between 1.9 and 3.5 kilograms.

However, Mrs. Tiwaa told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the five babies born at the facility on January 1, 2020 were through normal deliveries.

They comprised of three girls and two boys.

Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister, earlier visited and donated Christmas packages, including cooking oil, spices, rice, and non-alcoholic beverages and pastries to patients on admission at the hospital.

She also donated items to patients at the SDA hospital, Dr. Akyereko Memorial hospital, Sunyani Municipal hospital ‘A&A’ hospital, and the Sunyani Technical University Clinic.

Mrs. Kumi-Richardson explained the packages were to put smiles on the face of the patients and to also facilitate their healing process.

Mrs Jovial Nyarko-Ababio, the Supervisor, Antenatal Clinic at the Bono Regional Hospital, said the facility recorded three cases of maternal deaths in 2020 compared to 18 cases the previous year.

She cited hypertensive disorders in pregnancy, sepsis, anaemia, and eclampsia as some leading causes of maternal deaths and appealed for more monitors and BP apparatus to help prevent maternal deaths.

At the SDA hospital, Mrs. Vera Agyeiwaa, the midwife in-charge told the GNA two boys were born at the facility between December 31, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

But, Mrs. Christiana Adu-Twumwaa, the Midwife in-charge at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital, said a boy was born at the facility on January 1, 2021.