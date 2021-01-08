The Federal Government has said it would impose a fresh nationwide lockdown if the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise in the country.

Sani Aliyu, the National Coordinator of the Presidential taskforce on COVID-19, said this during a media briefing in Abuja on Friday.

According to Mr Aliyu, the rising COVID-19 infections was a source of concern and might require a fresh lockdown.

He said: “If these numbers continue to go up and we start having significant deaths, we will have no option. If we do not want to lock down, now is the time to make sure that we follow the non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

Also, the taskforce Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, who spoke earlier, said: “The Presidential taskforce is very concerned about the increasing daily numbers that we are recording.

“On the 6th of January 2021, we recorded 1,664 infections. This is yet another all-time high in Nigerian and we must all take full responsibility through compliance and vigilance.”