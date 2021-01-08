National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has doffed his hat to the party’s parliamentary caucus for ensuring their choice for Speaker, Alban Bagbin was elected.

In a statement, the party’s chair noted that the members of the NDC caucus “through creative skills, experience, perseverance and determination, shown that the wings of the oppressor can be clipped and they indeed clipped it.”

According to him, “without unity, unwavering determination and steel-like courage, we could have suffered further oppression and suppression by the forces of anti-democracy. Together we will emerge stronger and better and defeat those who seek to wind back the clock of our democratic progress.”

Read his full statement below:



I feel particularly proud of the men and women who represent our party in parliament. I do not have the right words to commend our gallant, courageous and strategic Honorable MPs for fighting through the night to ensure that our country elected Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker of the 8th Parliament of Ghana.



It has been a long tedious struggle on what seems like a lonely journey from December 7 2020 till now, amidst intimidation, bullying, and outright violence visited on our compatriots.



Let me also say that I admire the patriotism of those New Patriotic Party members of parliament, who saw reason in our cause and voted our way in choosing the speaker. I can only say kudos!



I salute all party members across the country and ask for calm and moderation as we trust in leadership for further political actions.



Ours is a struggle to make Ghana better for all. The Rescue Mission continues and with God on our side we shall surely overcome.