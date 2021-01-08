Majority Leader of the 7th Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has brought to bear happenings that culminated in the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, becoming the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Reports were rife that the candidate of the National Democratic Congress caucus beat his contender, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye with 138 votes resulting in him getting sworn in as the Speaker of Parliament.

But outlining the details on the night of the dissolution of the 7th Parliament in an interview, the MP for Suame indicated that during the voting exercise to determine who was to be the Leader of the House of Legislature, contrary to the reports, both candidates garnered 136 votes.

He further explained that two of the votes were unaccounted for, while one got rejected because both candidates had been tainted.

He noted that after the brouhaha surrounding the ballot sheets involving MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, he suggested to the leadership for a rerun of the polls to be carried out since it appeared two of the ballots could not be accounted for after they had been retrieved, but that did not happen.