President Nana Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to his family, Vice President and appointees he worked with during the first term of his presidency.

At a thanksgiving service at his Kyebi hometown in the Eastern Region, the president said the wise counsel and guidance he received from close associates helped in governing the nation leading to the fulfillment of promises made to the electorate.

The president on Thursday took another oath for a second and final term.

And despite a petition filed by his main opponent in the last election, John Mahama in court challenging his legitimacy and a National Democratic Congress member as Speaker of Parliament, President Akufo-Addo said he was optimistic the country will move in the right direction.

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Payin, on his part, said the country is blessed to have President Akufo-Addo as President.

According to him, the government’s achievements in the first term give him assurance of greater times ahead for the country.