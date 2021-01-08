A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko, has asked members of the governing party to desist from the blame game following the defeat Professor Mike Oquaye suffered during the election to pick a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

During the election in the Chamber on Thursday, January 7, former National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, polled 138 votes against 136 for former Speaker Prof Oquaye who is also a former NPP MP for Dome Kwabenya.

READ ALSO:

This has also led to accusations and counter-accusations of why the NPP MPs failed to elect the representative from their own party.

But Mr Otchere-Darko, who is also former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, said: “Let us be careful. The sins of an unknown two should not be visited on a known 138.”