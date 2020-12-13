A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended the Ashanti Regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for it performance in the just ended elections.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko claimed NDC got more votes in the stronghold of the NPP than Volta and Oti regions.

In a post on Facebook, he charged NDC’s presidential candidate, former President John Mahama should encourage them to keep up the good work.

“NDC’s Ashanti campaign team and their agents in all polling stations were at their best and the results show: NDC got more votes from Ashanti Region than Volta and Oti Regions combined! Praise them! Don’t demoralise them.”

“Indeed, both NPP and NDC campaign teams did very well in Ashanti. Which means Ashanti voters did very well with one of the highest voter turn out nationwide. In short, the supporters of both parties in the region came out to vote in their numbers and to the benefit of their respective parties. A great credit to both campaign teams,” he added.