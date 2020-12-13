Promoted VfB Stuttgart scored three times in 10 minutes to crush hosts Borussia Dortmund 5-1 in the Bundesliga on Saturday and maintain their unbeaten run on the road this season.

In their best performance of the season under American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo, Stuttgart rode roughshod over the Dortmund defence.

For Dortmund, it was the worst defeat under coach Lucien Favre, who is in his third season at the club. Stuttgart’s strong start earned them a 26th-minute penalty when Emre Can felled Mateo Klimowicz and Silas Wamangituka sent keeper Roman Buerki the wrong way with his spot-kick.

With the visitors pushing for a second goal, the hosts, without injured top striker Erling Haaland, struck against the run of play when Giovanni Reyna latched on to a pinpoint Raphael Guerreiro cross to chip the ball over the Stuttgart keeper.

But a mistake by Guerreiro on the edge of the box in the 53rd sent Wamangituka through for his seventh goal of the campaign.

Philipp Foerster, in his second start for Stuttgart, made it 3-1 on the hour before teenager Tanguy Coulibaly added another goal three minutes later from a Jude Bellingham mistake, with Dortmund’s defence in complete disarray.

Nicolas Gonzalez, who should have been awarded a penalty earlier, got on to the score sheet by adding the fifth goal in stoppage time after yet another Dortmund error.

RB Leipzig provisionally moved top of the Bundesliga as a 2-0 victory over Werder Bremen on Saturday lifted them a point ahead of Bayern Munich.

Buoyed by their 3-2 midweek win over Manchester United that earned them a place in the Champions League last 16, the hosts dominated Werder from the start.

Leipzig, who have now won all six of their home games this season, earned a penalty in the 26th minute and Marcel Sabitzer converted it.

Dani Olmo completed a quick Leipzig passing move with a clever dribble on the edge of the box and his low shot in the 41st gave them a two-goal cushion.

Leipzig moved top on 24 points with Bayern, who play Union Berlin later on Saturday.

Champions Bayern Munich had to come from a goal behind for the fifth consecutive league game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday but still held on to top spot in the Bundesliga, ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Union stunned the visitors in the sixth minute with Grischa Proemel’s glancing header from a corner.

The hosts were the far better side and twice came close with Taiwo Awoniyi, who forced a sensational save from Manuel Neuer in the opening minute and in the 22nd beat the keeper but fired wide.

The Bavarians struggled to find their rhythm in the first half but after the break, as Union fans outside the stadium chanted and lit fireworks, the visitors connected a bit better.

Bundesliga top scorer Robert Lewandowski rescued a point in the 67th, tapping in a Kingsley Coman assist for his 13th goal of the campaign.