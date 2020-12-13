Manchester United played out a dour stalemate with Manchester City in a derby that will do little to ease the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Red Devils were hoping for a response from their Champions League exit at RB Leipzig but rarely threatened as they looked intent on avoiding defeat rather than pushing for a morale-boosting victory.

The first half was cagey with City carving out the one major chance of note. Kevin de Bruyne blazed over after Riyad Mahrez had failed to beat David De Gea when sent clear.

United thought they had a penalty right at the start of the second period, but VAR overruled the decision after Rashford was found to be offside in the build-up.

Neither side seemed willing to offer enough risk going forward to snatch it in the latter stages as the game disappointingly petered out.

The result means both teams miss a chance to move into the top four. United are seventh, four points off the summit. Pep Guardiola’s men are a point behind in eighth.

Next up, City host West Brom on Tuesday while United visit Sheff Utd on Thursday.