Founder of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has congratulated Alban Bagbin on his election as the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

According to the leading member of the New Patriotic Party, his Speakership is an opportunity the House presents to Ghana’s democracy and the need for all to embrace it.

He made the comment on his Facebook page which has since generated mixed reactions.

“The people spoke on Dec 7. Their representatives spoke in Parliament on Jan 7. Rt Hon ASK Bagbin is the Speaker of our 8th Parliament.

“Let us congratulate him and welcome the opportunity this Parliament presents to our democracy,” he posted.

Mr Bagbin won a chaotic, closely contested secret ballot in the Chamber of Parliament against former Speaker, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.

One of the oldest serving Members of Parliament (MPs) polled 138 votes against his predecessor’s 136 with one spoilt ballot.

The long dragging process, which started at 12:am on Thursday, January 7, delayed the swearing-in of MPs-elect.

Mr Bagbin had served as an MP since 1992 and was the Second Deputy Speaker of the 7th Parliament which was dissolved at midnight on January 6, 2021.