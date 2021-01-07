Pollster Ben Ephson says John Dramani Mahama is even aware of the fact that Alban Sumana Bagbin is fair and will not work for the whims and caprices of any political party.

Mr Bagbin won the Speaker of Parliament position by garnering 138 of the votes cast on the day.

Some Ghanaians, especially on social media, have said that the Speaker of the 8th Parliament will work to push the agenda of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

But speaking in an interview, Mr Ephson indicated that although Mr Bagbin was nominated by the NDC, he is an individual who is fair and firm and will not be doing the bidding of one part of the House.

He indicated that Mr Bagbin is known for being firm and fair and that is one quality which earned him the nod as Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

“Yes, NDC proposed him but I must be honest that even John Mahama knows that the man who is the Speaker is a very fair person. When John Mahama was president, Bagbin took Mahama on. This is how firm the man is and I am sure because it was Bagbin, maybe one or two of the New Patriotic Party MPs may have voted for Bagbin,” he said.