It appears the New Patriotic Party may have been very optimistic of a retention of the Speaker of Ghana’s 7th Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, as Speaker in the newly constituted Parliament.

The immediate past Speaker appeared in the 2021 inauguration brochure with the title, ‘Speaker of Parliament’ despite his loss to Alban Bagbin in the secret balloting.

It must be noted that the printing of the brochure was done ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

But it raised questions about whether or not he was intended to have appeared as Speaker of the 7th Parliament in the brochure in which case it could be considered an omission or it was a case of certainty on the part of the New Patriotic Party that he would retain his position as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

Whichever way, the development, which was captured on the social page of National Democratic Congress member, Dzifa Gunu, is rapidly catching the attention of some social media users who believe it was the latter.