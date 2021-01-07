Juaboso Member of Parliament (MP), Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has said he never consented to a colleague in Parliament, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, sitting on his lap.

This incident took place amidst confusion in the Parliamentary Chamber during the early hours of Thursday at the dissolution of the 7th Parliament of the Republic of Ghana.

There was chaos in the House after MPs from the National Democratic Congress side occupied the seats meant for their majority colleagues.

Explaining the scenario to JoyNews’ Winston Amoah and Evans Mensah, Mr Akandoh said MP for Ablekuma West, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful refused to sit with her party and moved to the other side.

“We sat at the majority side, the right hand side of where the speaker sits. So when they came in, all of them moved to the minority, the left side and sat down. Ursula refused to go to that side,” he said.