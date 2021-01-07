The body of a 45-year-old driver, Ernest Afrane, was on Thursday morning found hanging in a wooden structure at Gbetsile US in the Kpone-Katamanso municipality.

The deceased driver, who plies between Tema and Gbetsile, had been home in the last three weeks due to a skin condition.

Narrating the sad incident, bereaved wife, Eunice Anim, said her husband last night asked her if she and their four children have funeral cloth.

The question sounded strange but the deceased failed to explain further.

The wife, who sells boiled eggs to support the family, said she found her better half’s body hanging.

Neighbours were yet to come to terms with what might have led to the sad incident.

Comfort Kumi, who knows the family for over six years, said the family, living in a wooden structure, struggles to make ends meet.

Police in the area later picked up the body when the incident was reported.