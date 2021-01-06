A commercial motorcycle rider, popularly known as Okada, has been arrested by the police for allegedly robbing another rider of his motorcycle at Tesano in Accra.

Imoro Shaibu and an accomplice, who is on the run and being sought by the police, robbed the colleague of the motorcycle at gunpoint.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)Effia Tenge, who disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday, said the suspect was in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

She said the complainant reported that on November 28, last year the suspect and accomplice hired his motorcycle from Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Tesano, and upon reaching Tesano bungalow, the suspect and the accomplice both pulled guns at him and snatched his motorcycle with registration number M-20 R 7795 valued GH¢3, 800.00 and sped off.

DSP Tenge said the complainant on the same day at about 3pm, spotted the suspect at Agblogbloshie market and he was arrested by the Tesano police.

She said in another development, Daniel Omari Aboagye, 43, an inmate, died in the Mile 7 police station cells, on Tuesday.

DSP Tenge said Aboagye, who was arrested for defrauding by false pretence, reported sick a few hours after he was brought to the police station on Monday at about 10:30pm.

“He was conveyed to the police hospital for treatment and was treated and discharged but on January 5, 2021 morning other inmates informed the police that he was motionless,” She added

She said there were no marks of assault on Aboagye and the body was conveyed to the police hospital mortuary for autopsy.