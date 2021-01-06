The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) is adopting what management terms a blended approach in teaching and learning as part of Covid-19 preventive measures.

This includes the use of online-based learning and physical classroom activity.

Already, the V-class medium deployed at the peak of the pandemic to complete the academic year, has been strengthened to withstand any eventual pressure.

Fiber optic cables are already laid in wait for government’s free internet connectivity for schools, which will improve connectivity on campus.

“Some of the classes we will break them into smaller sections, those doing laboratory work will be structured into smaller groups. With very large classes some will join via the V-class.

“Every student who enters KNUST is given a Vodafone sim so we are in talks with Vodafone to increase the internet data so students can use it whiles they are off-campus”, Dr Bekoe said.

A complex for the School of Business is completed to ease the congestion in the lecture rooms, same has been done for the Faculty of Social Sciences.

The Faculty of Allied Science has also completed a lecture complex to absorb the increasing numbers especially from the Free SHS batch and also observance of social distancing protocol.

Veronica buckets and hand sanitizer dispensers are already installed for observance of protocols.

Dr Bekoe believes the expansion project on the main campus and that of Obuasi will help in the enforcement of all protocols.

“Obuasi campus admitted about 350 students last year, this year we intend to increase it by additional 500 students and so expansion work is also ongoing at the campus”, he added.

Meanwhile, hall and hostel managers have received training on new guidelines for resumption of school.

Protocols for persons who may show signs of Covid-19 are in place.

“We are appointing what we call Covid-19 focal persons in all the halls and hostels so that they will help with the observance of protocols and others. We have also fumigated all halls and hostels”, he emphasized.

Academic activities in the Universities resume on January 9.