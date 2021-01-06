The Ministry of Education (MoE) in collaboration with waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has begun a mass disinfection and fumigation of public and private tertiary institutions in the country.



The nationwide exercise is to pave way for the safe reopening of tertiary institutions on Saturday, January 9, 2021.



The Greater Accra exercise, which kicked off yesterday will last for three days (Wednesday, January 6 to Friday, January 8, 2021), and it is expected to cover universities, colleges of education, and training institutions.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 21st COVID-19 address to the nation, directed all basic, senior high schools (SHSs) and tertiary institutions to be disinfected before reopening.





Briefing the media, the General Manager (GM) of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Accra Zone, Ernest Morgan Acquah, disclosed that his outfit will be disinfecting about 73 tertiary institutions in the Greater Accra Region.



He said the exercise was to keep the schools’ environs safe and protect the students, teaching and non-teaching staff members in addition to visitors against the virus.



He recounted how the various phases of disinfection exercises have contributed to reducing the spread of the virus in the country.



In this regard, Mr Acquah allayed the fears of parents whose children are in tertiary institutions against the Covid.



However, he urged parents to provide their children with hand-based alcohol sanitisers, nose masks.



“…parents must also impress upon their children to continue observing the Covid protocols,” he entreated.



In addition to the disinfection, the Zoomlion Accra Zone GM encouraged the authorities of the tertiary institutions to undertake “daily disinfection,” using the approved chemicals.



“The daily and constant disinfection of our schools will complement the government’s efforts to reduce the spread of the Covid,” he submitted.



He commended the government for its measures to combat the virus.



On logistics, Mr Morgan said his outfit has deployed 10 atomisers, fogger machines and knapsack sprayers.



Among the institutions disinfected were Accra Technical University (ATU) National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), Zenith University College, Madina Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), Institute of Accountancy, and CSIR College of Science and Technology.



The Rector of NAFTI, Samuel Nai, speaking to the media, described the exercise as “timely and critical.”



He intimated that it will protect his school’s space against the Covid.



He commended the government and Zoomlion for their collaboration in fighting the virus.



“Covid is still with us, therefore, there is the need for us to continue observing the prescribed safety protocols,” he urged.



At the Zenith University College, the Coordinator, Anthony Mensah, said the disinfection exercise was very necessary in the light of the Covid.



He indicated that in addition to the disinfection, the university will also enforce the various safety protocols to protect the students, teaching and non-teaching staff members.



Mr Mensah however, bemoaned that the Covid has had a telling impact on the university, particularly with regard to taking care of salaries and other administrative expenditures.



The exercise is expected to continue tomorrow.



