Ghanaian musician Becca has reacted to the sudden demise of her mother, Julie Yiadom-Oti.

According to reports, she died on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in London after a short illness, several reports have confirmed.

Becca, who confirmed the sad news on her Instagram page, said she is in pain and begged the public to respect the family’s privacy.

“This shock and pain are unbearable and the family would like to beg for understanding and respect for our privacy during this difficult time to mourn,” she wrote on her IG page.

