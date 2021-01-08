Tema West lawmaker, Carlos Ahenkorah, who snatched and attempted to run with ballot papers during the Speaker of Parliament’s election on Thursday on the floor of parliament has apologised for his action.

According to the former Deputy Trades Minister, his conduct was borne out of love for his party, the New Patriotic Party.

Mr Ahenkorah has come in for intense criticisms after he was captured on television snatching ballot papers during counting.

I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us,” he wrote in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

After the lengthy justification, he then showed some remorse, saying “I apologise though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions. The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologise but I tried!!!”.

The closely contested Speakership election ended with a former NDC lawmaker, Alban Bagbin, emerging as the winner, making it.

