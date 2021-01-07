There was drama in Parliament Thursday morning as newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) fight their way through the selection process of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

However, just when observers thought the drama had come to an end, Carlos Ahenkorah came to the rescue.

To save the day for his party, the MP-elect for Tema West, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, snatched ballot papers from the hands of the parliamentary official and bolted through the exit of the chamber amidst resistance from his colleagues.

He was not successful as he was accosted by security and some MPs before he could leave the chamber and the ballots retrieved.

Meanwhile, he has been spotted at a quiet place probably behind the Parliament House looking on to his mobile phone.

It is unclear what might have triggered him to cause that confusion but Mr Ahenkorah looked very calm.