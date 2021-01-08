President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has expressed his love for President Nana Akufo-Addo‘s speeches.

According to Mr Cudjoe, the speeches are always well written, adding that he loves hearing the President speak.

His admiration, he indicated, stems from the speeches’ ability to tell the same story in several ways.

ALSO READ:

He made the comments in a social media post and described the speeches as unique literary works.

Many Ghanaians just like Mr Cudjoe, in diverse ways, have expressed their love and interest to always listen to the President.

Especially when it comes to his coronavirus updates to the nation whose ‘fellow Ghanaians’ catch phrase has become a household term.

Read his post below: