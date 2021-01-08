President Akufo-Addo says he is confident Ghana’s locally brewed gin, popularly called ‘apio’ is one of the high export commodities the nation can leverage in growing the economy.

The President said this in his second-term inauguration address on Thursday, January 7, 2021, emphasizing the need for Ghana to aggressively pursue self-reliance.

Speaking of the prospects of Ghana becoming an exporter, President Akufo-Addo mentioned that the Eku Fruit Juice produced by Ekumfi Fruit Juices Company Limited operating under the One District One Factory policy.

He further added that a well-branded locally produced gin popularly referred to as “apio/akpeteshi” has the potential to compete on the world market.

“I doubt that anyone would, ordinarily, mention akpeteshie, the local gin, as a possible item on the world market. I cannot vouch for its taste or potency, since I gave up alcohol many years ago.

“But I can say that the Made in Ghana and beautifully packaged “Apio”, I have recently seen, can compete in the most sophisticated markets in the world,” President Akufo-Addo stated.

President Akufo-Addo in his first term initiated the One District One Factory policy to pursue industralisation in the country.

The policy exists to see to the establishment of new factories and revitalization of old ones across the country.