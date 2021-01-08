It has emerged that embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, James Gyakye Quayson, was disqualified by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for having dual citizenship.

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, claimed the party’s constituency executives disqualified him during their primaries.

Mr Quayson has been restrained by the Cape Coast High Court not to hold himself as a Member of Parliament.

But in spite of a court injunction, he went to Parliament and even participated in the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Though Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Nsiah, prevented him from voting, he changed his mind after the NDC leadership in parliament vehemently opposed the decision.

He, however, warned the Assin North MP that he will bear the consequences of his actions in court.

Based on this backdrop, Mr Agypong said he pities the “fine young man” for sacrificing his future for partisan politics.

He could not fathom why the same NDC will elect him as parliamentary candidate for the 2020 elections knowing well that he has not renounced his citizenship.

Mr Agyapong was convinced the NDC, for allowing such illegality, was setting Mr Quayson up for failure.

“Some of the NDC MPs told me what the guy [James Gyakye Quayson] has done is bad,” he added.