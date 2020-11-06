Presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has queried singer Wendy Shay over her latest lifestyle and posts on social media.

The controversial personality has asked the Rufftown singer if she is currently being pushed to do what she would rather avoid under her manager’s control.

According to Delay, Wendy Shay, unlike her usual self, has now started piercing many parts of her body and wearing ‘sexy’ clothes that she would’ve avoided when she was up and coming.

Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay

The businesswoman further queried if the singer was under some sort of influence.

Is everything okay with Wendy Shay? Her style of dressing has changed. The dressing and piercings? Wendy has changed. I think she is going through something.

Are you pressured or being disturbed? Or am I mad? Delay quizzed.