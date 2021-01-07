Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, is demanding to know who ordered the military to invade the Chamber of Parliament during a scuffle amongst the Members of Parliament.

According to him, there was no need for the military invasion as the marshals could have managed the situation.

Some armed military personnel stormed the Chamber earlier today to restore order while chaos broke out over the election of Speaker of Parliament.

Reacting to this, Professor Gyampo described the scene as democratically childish.

In a Facebook post, he said it was a shame to deploy military personnel to handle civilian matters.