Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Murtala Mohammed, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is the majority in Parliament and not the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“The NPP believes they are the majority in Parliament because of some statements they make and the position they have taken in the media, but that doesn’t matter because as far as the NDC is concerned, it is the Majority in Parliament,” he told Joy News.

The conundrum about who has the majority in parliament between the NDC and NPP still continues as the two political parties are still tied at 137 apiece.

Touching on the issue of the NDC MPs occupying the seats of the NPP MPs over their claim as the Majority in Parliament, he noted that no standing order of Parliament designates the sitting positions of both caucuses.

“No standing order in Parliament designates the sitting place of both the Majority and Minority caucuses,” he said.