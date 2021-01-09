A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi East in the Ashanti Region has made a shocking revelation about Prof Mike Oquaye’s loss as Speaker of Parliament.

To Edward Ennin, the outcome of the election did not come as a surprise.

This is because he claims many MPs were convinced to vote against Prof Oquaye in the election for the Speaker of the 8th Parliament.

According to him, grapevine sources had it that over 20 MPs planned to vote against the immediate past Speaker of the 7th Parliament on the night of the election.

“I heard and know that over 20 members planned to vote against Prof. Mike Oquaye and so they even managed it well and at the end of the day we had about two people voting against him. It even became a misunderstanding on one of our platforms,” he said.

Mr Ennin made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Friday after Mr Bagbin was elected the new Speaker in a chaotic win over former Speaker, Prof Oquaye.

Mr Bagbin won the election to become Speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament of Ghana by garnering 138 of the votes cast as against 135 votes garnered by Prof Oquaye.

The win came as a shock to many who ruled out the chances of Mr Bagbin considering the fact that the NPP had the numbers.

But Mr Ennin was of the firm conviction that Prof Oquaye was not selected because the people felt he was imposed on them.

“People are not bold in Ghana but interacting with some people they tell me that the former Speaker was not helping them but the party leaders failed to deal with the issue and have allowed this to happen. It’s just sad,” he stated.

Listen to audio above: