The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demanded that the Member of Parliament for Bekwai and now 1st Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise), apologises for allegedly likening victims of the shooting incidents at Techiman South to armed robbers.

Joe Wise is reported to have allegedly said that victims of the Techiman South electoral violence could be likened to armed robbers who were shot dead while in operation.

Two persons were shot dead and eight injured when security operatives opened fire on NDC supporters at a collation centre in the Techiman South constituency in the Bono East Region.

Families of the deceased and members of the NDC have since been demanding justice.

Asked if the families of the deceased do not deserve commiserations from the president, Mr Owusu is reported to have said: “Do we commiserate with the families of armed robbers we shoot?”

But the Bono East NDC said in a statement that: “Hon Joseph Osei Owusu must be ashamed of himself and his government for not taking responsibilities for these undemocratic, shameful and bloody acts and also joining well-meaning Ghanaians to condemn it and ensure that justice is served on the lives we have lost and also ensure that the perpetrators of these unprofessional acts exhibited by some members of Police and Military officers are dealt with.”

