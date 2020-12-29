Private legal practitioner and host of current affairs programme NewsFile, Samson Lardy Ayenini, has said there is confirmation for now that the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana did not collate parliamentary results for the Techiman South Constituency.

According to the lawyer, this is violation of a requirement by Regulation 43 of C.I. 127.

The EC has stated that the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) candidate, Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah, won with 49,682 votes representing 50.2 percent of the total valid votes cast, whilst the NDC’s candidate, Christopher Beyere Baasongti had 49,205 votes representing 49.8 percent of the total valid votes cast.

On this basis, the NPP’s candidate was declared the Member of Parliament-elect for Techiman South.

But in a write-up, Lawyer Ayenini said the EC must also apply the law to punish its officer at Techiman South for failing to collate results.

He wrote among others “…Meantime it is settled fact, for now, that EC officer in Techiman South did not collate (Form One C) as required by Regulation 43 of C.I. 127.

“Is the EC thinking of having him dealt with as having committed an offence as required by Regulation 45 of C.I. 127?”

Read his full opinion below: