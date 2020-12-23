The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has debunked the claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that its candidate is the winner of the Techiman South seat.

Peter Mac Manu, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, described the projections by the NDC as false.

He added that fabrication by the opposition party is only to mislead the general public and cause mayhem in the country.

The NPP insisted that per their collation their candidate, Martin Agyei Mensah Korsah, won the parliamentary seat with 477 votes.

“We speak to set the record straight as against a multitude of lies peddled by the NDC yesterday.

“It is important to state upfront that the NPP parliamentary candidate for Techiman South won that election and so declared by the EC,” he said.

In his submission, he stated that per all the pink sheets available to the party, the NPP secured 49,682 votes while the NDC polled 49,205 votes.

The Campaign Manager, who presented the pink sheets from the polling stations to back the party’s figures, insisted that the collation was done at the constituency collation centre.

This is in sharp contrast to the position of the Minority who alleged that the returning officer failed to collate the results and yet declared the NPP’s candidate as the winner.

In the same vein, the NDC, during a press conference on Tuesday, also mentioned that its parliamentary candidate, Christopher Beyere, won the Techiman South seat by 293 votes.

According to the party, data available to them indicates that the NDC secured 50,306 votes against the NPP’s 50,013 with 919 rejected ballots.

However, they say the incumbent government and the Jean Mensah-led EC is working to “deny the NDC a parliamentary majority.”

Mr Mac Manu, reacting to NDC’s assertions, accused them of churning out inaccurate figures to cause public disaffection towards the EC.

“It is important to expose the lies, deceit, propaganda and political shenanigans of the NDC since the process towards the 2020 general election began.

“The NDC has always sensed that they will lose the elections and so for the beginning of the year they have constantly been pinning the integrity of the EC,” he said.

The NPP Campaign Manager also served notice that the party will challenge a number of parliamentary seats declared in favour of the opposition NDC.