Asante Kotoko suffered a 1-0 defeat to Al-Hilal in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League first-leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Despite the exit of Maxwell Konadu, Asante Kotoko struggled to dominate the game creating limited chances.

The first half ended in a stalemate.

The second half was more of the same in the first period but this time, the Sudanese powerhouse capitalised on weak defending by Kotoko to punish the Porcupine Warriors.

Al Hilal players celebrate against Kotoko

Sulley Muniru lost possession at the edge of the Kotoko 18-yard box, and Al Hilal finally had the breakthrough in the 77th minute when Vinny Bongonga scored from close range after he was assisted by Mohammed Quatarra.

READ ALSO

Kotoko’s only shot at goal in the second half came from a feeble header by William Opoku Mensah which did not trouble the Al Hilal goalkeeper.

Despite a late rally from Johnson Smith’s men, the Sudanese held on for the win ahead of the second-leg tie in Omdurman, Sudan on January 6, 2021.