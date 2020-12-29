Secular artiste turned gospel singer, Irene Logan, has opened up on her cigarette addiction at the prime of her career.

She revealed that despite her achievements in the music industry as a young singer, she suffered from insomnia during that time.

In an interview with Franky 5 on ‘This Is Gospel’ on Hitz FM, Miss Logan disclosed she had a strong sense that she had taken the wrong path as an artiste.

For a period of about eight years, the then secular singer revealed that her growth as an artist became rather stunted soon after releasing the hit track ‘Run Away’.

The Lynx Entertainment act said she was thrown into a state of confusion leading to months of depression, leading her to find some semblance of solace in smoking.

“It was almost like the Holy Spirit was chastising me for the choice that I was taking. That manifested through sleepless nights…I can’t explain the feeling. It was like my spirit was rejecting something. I knew but I was running away from it,” she recalled.

“It went from a few sticks to a pack [of cigarette] then to two packs and it just became my addiction…I was very depressed. The feeling of not fitting into that [secular] space got me depressed,” the singer added.

According to her, she had an encounter with God one evening and that changed everything.

“I can’t explain how I was feeling but I was at my lowest. And right there and then, I heard this song [by Shirley Caesar titled ‘He’ll Do It Again’ in my mind. I have sung that song so many times but this time the words were louder,” she narrated.

“I broke down crying…I just realised I had had an encounter with God. I got up and I felt better,” she added.

She also revealed that she was tempted to go back to smoking while on a visit to the United States of America.

Thankfully, she was asked to show her identification card before she could purchase the cigarette, which she did not have on her at that time.

The gospel minister believes that that was God’s miraculous Hand that prevented her from going back to her addiction.

She is currently focusing on using her vocal skills for gospel music; sharing the good news with others and ministering in church.

Watch the interview below: