Ghanaian musician, Irene Logan has tied the knot with her sweetheart in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

The lavish ceremony took place on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Irene is said to have tied the knot with her heartthrob, Joey.

This was barely 24 hours after visuals of her surprised bridal shower popped up on social media.

A video from the ceremony captured beautiful and exciting moments on the singer’s special day as she donned a colourful green kente outfit.

Irene happily danced her heart out with her bridal team members, who also wore green dresses and golden headbands.

She looked beautiful with a close-to-perfect skin tone makeup as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

Watch the video below:

