Private legal practitioner and a one-time Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential aspirant, Amanda Clinton has tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

Miss Clinton married her handsome fiance, Jean-Paul in a traditional marriage ceremony on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Visuals from the colourful ceremony have popped up on social media.

In the videos, which have been sighted on Instagram, she was dressed in a blue kente dress adorned with beads.

Amanda looked all glamoured up as she beamed with smiles holding her bridal fan.

Watch the video below: