Ghanaian hiplife duo, Prince Kwabena Budu Asumaning and Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere Asumaning, known as Akatakyie has blamed their failed career on poor management.

They claim management focused on their music rather than promoting their brand when they were dropping a lot of hit songs.

Akatayie disclosed this when they took their turn on Adom TV’s entertainment show, Ahosepe Xtra.

READ ALSO:

They maintained that, if their management had focused on their brand, Akatayie would have been a household name in Ghana’s music industry.

Watch video below for full interview