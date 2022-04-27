Ghanaian hiplife artists, Prince Kwabena Budu Asumaning and Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere Asumaning, popularly known as Akatakyie have expressed their dissatisfaction with the treatment received from their management team concerning their music career.

According to the music duo, they stayed in a compound house even though they made a lot of money from their songs.

“Trust me, we made Odo Asisi Me, Anwene Pa Nkasa while we were still living in somebody’s compound house without a car, management, nothing,” he said.

“In terms of money, we made a big hit, and management was supposed to see to it that we are comfortable,” they added.

Akatakyie, speaking on Ahosepe Xtra on Adom TV, advised that the management of artists should make the effort to promote and make them comfortable.

“When a Management team gets an artist and the artist becomes popular, they should not expect the artist to be at the same place, when you do that you kill the artist,” One of them noted.

“The artist has a spirit within and it’s the same spirit that he is using in his work, expecting that the level he has gotten to should be measured by his songs,” a member of the group added.

He accused music producers in Ghana, saying “Ghanaian producers are people who only pay attention to selling the song, leaving the artistes behind because they think that the song is the product, forgetting that the artist will come up with a next song” another member of the group added.

Akatakyie is the mastermind behind songs such as Siesie Obaa No, Sin Sima, Ehye Wo Bo and other hit songs.

