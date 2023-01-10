Known for their sweet voice and lyrical prowess, the ‘Odo Asisi Me’ hitmakers, Akatakyie, shocked Ghanaians and the world at large with their new banger, ‘Odo Ntra’, featuring the former SarkCess music signee, Strongman.

‘Odo Ntra’ is an Akan language which literally means “Because of Love”.

According to them, their latest song is meant to speak and point to the increasing rate of disappointments lovers go through on a daily basis.

“Though lovers subject themselves to daily relationship issues that mostly border on insecurity, both parties still find ways and means to continue to stay in the mess which could either end well or in disappointment,” one of the duo explained.

Akatakyie’s Odo Ntra simply speaks to the core reason why couples or lovers though knowing the mess surrounding their relationships, still ignore them to spend on each other.

Akatakyie is a Ghanaian music group made up of two biological brothers who hail from Abiriw but born at Suhum, all in the Eastern Region of Ghana. Prince Kwabena Budu Asamani is the eldest with the stage name, Kobby Culture whilst the youngest, Ebenezer Kwasi Okyere Asamani is largely known in Showbiz as King Pharaoh.

The two made their name back in 1999 when they released their maiden album, Ghana Mmaa which ruled the Ghanaian music scene back in the days and won them their first major award.

Akatakyie continues to release hits after hits and currently they have six studio albums to their credit. They remain as the only group since the 90s that have never broken up till date.

Signed onto Sole Records, the duo has also featured musicians like Okyeame Kwame, Black Prophet and equally worked with the Ghanaian backing vocalist and musician, Nana Ama, Atom and many other great musicians and producers.

Recruiting strongman for their new project after so many years of being off the music scene tells that the legends are indeed back into the game and for good.

Currently, Akatakyie has been seen to be very active on all their social media platforms and has won two honoured awards in 2022 so far, thus, Global Business & Entrepreneurship Summit & Awards. Recently, they bagged the Ghana Media and Entrepreneurship Awards, which took place at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel on 23rd December 2022.

Akatakyie wrapped up the year with their own event, dubbed the Hiplife Night, which took place at Rrylord Plaza located at Airport East, Accra, on the 23rd of December 2022.

The event saw performances from Ghanaian superstars like Okyeame Kwame, Tordia Tsikago, TH4Kwages, Ded Buddy, the maestro Nana Agyeaman and the new music sensation, Shirley Okyere, daughter of King Pharaoh.

The duo is currently working under its own record label called Akatakyie Music which is administrated by their manager, Quarshie Daniel and road manager, Nana Fosuhene.

Odo Ntra was produced and mixed by Amposco Beats and mastered by UBeats.

Listen to Odo Ntra below:

