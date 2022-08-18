Hiplife Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone, has reacted to claims by music duo Akatakyie that they are the originators of the Hiplife music genre in Ghana.

According to Ebenezer Kwesi Okyere Asumaning, a.k.a King Pharoah of the Akatekyie music group, at the time they came into the music scene, it was just rap music. However, they introduced “their own rhythm” which became the Hiplife genre.

In an interview with KMJ on Prime Morning show on Friday, July 29, 2022, King Pharaoh is reported to have stated:

“…it was only rap all the time, we thought it wise that this is where we come from, let’s use our own rhythm, let’s go back to our own highlife and fuse it with the rap, and that was what made hip-life, yes we made it. Nobody wants to accept the fact but it is there.

“When we came, everybody from old to young wanted to listen to hip-life. Basically, it was Akatekyie, Okyeame, Obrafour. We were the champions of that game…,” he added.

Reggie Rockstone, who pioneered the Hiplife art and has played an important role in the development of this uniquely African genre in Ghana, finds it odd that Akatakyie group will try to steal his title as the originator of the genre from him.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Reggie Rockstone reacted to the news with a portion of his song ‘La Palm (Sutro) Feat. Slim Vhim.’

“At times, some people need slaps,” the song translates.

He added:

“Who’s worse though? Joy putting this out there or Akatakyie?”

Watch Reggie’s reaction video below:

