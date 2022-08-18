Ghana Premier League Champions, Asante Kotoko, have denied reports of reaching an agreement to sign former Ghana international, Sulley Muntari.

Reports have emerged that the 2010 Champions League winner has agreed a two-year-deal with the Kumasi based club.

However, David Obeng Nyarko, the Brands and Communications Manager of Kotoko has dismissed reports that they have signed Muntari after his six-month spell with arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

“Not true please,” he reacted to the report on Twitter.

The Reds are expected to travel outside of the country for Turkey to continue their preparations ahead of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.