A former Chief of Staff under the John Mahama admnistration, Prosper Bani, says necessary steps must be taken to beef up the security protocol at the Jubilee House.

His concerns come in the wake of widespread condemnation against the clearance given to American Rapper Meek Mill to shoot a music video at the seat of government.

The rapper has since apologized for his actions. “To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana. The fastest way to make connection is through music and I wanted to do that by displaying art. I’m in my 30s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here,” he tweeted.

Speaking on the Pulse Monday, the former Chief of Staff said immediate steps ought to be taken to secure the seat of government which he argues has been exposed to serious security threats.

“I must say it was one of disappointment to say the least. I would like to join my fellow Ghanaians who have watched the video and have a negative reaction. Its just unfortunate that the seat of our government, the business space of the Republic of Ghana, and the Flagstaff House will become a theatre or a recording studio,” the former government appointee said.

Mr Bani added that “we should keep the seat of government as a security space and that’s how we managed the space under President John Dramani Mahama. It was one that was dignified, it was one that had respect and that you couldn’t come to the Flagstaff House to see the President in summer shorts, in T-shirts and not properly dressed to meet the highest office holder in this land”.

Mr Bani said investigations must be carried out to probe the exact circumstances accounting for the presidential gaffe.