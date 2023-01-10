A senior lecturer at the University for Development Studies (UDS), Dr Vida N. Yakong, has donated two donkeys and 25 goats to empower women in some communities in the Sakote traditional area in the Nabdam district of the Upper East Region.

Dr Yakong, who doubled as the founder of Ghana Rural Opportunities for Women, made the donation to address the issue of transportation and to empower the constituents.

The UDS senior lecturer said she believes that women can shatter the glass ceiling when empowered, especially in a female-dominated region.

Dr Yakong explained the donkeys will be efficient in carrying goods to generate money.

Speaking to Adom News, she said girl child education has been her organisation’s priority and since they started this project, they have sponsored over 300 students.

According to her, when women have access to education, their contribution to the family is huge same as the nation.

For that matter, she decided to help build their capacity so they can also contribute to the growth of the nation.

Some of the beneficiaries were full of praise after receiving the donation.