Some traders at the New Kejetia Market in Kumasi are resisting Management’s lock-up of their shops over non-payment of premiums.

The over 220 traders affected by the exercise say they expect owners of the facility to pay compensation for the demolition of their structures in the old market space.

Some of the traders who resumed work to find their stalls locked forcefully unlocked the padlocks.

Public Relations Officer of the Kejetia Traders Association, Andrews Kwofie, said owners of the facility must honour the payment of compensations due them to enable them to settle the premium owed.

Management says the traders were afforded a one-year period to pay the premium for occupying stalls at the facility.

Facility manager, Kofi Duffour Addai, says the traders have failed to honour an agreement reached with management.

