Singer Irene Logan says, if not for Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Founder and Leader of the Action Chapel International Ministry in Ghana, she wouldn’t know where she’d be with her mother presently.

According to her, at age seven she had to come to Ghana with her mum as refugees due to civil war in Liberia in 1991.

She explained that, her mum was a big gospel musician back in the days in Liberia, hence she was exposed to shows – where she performed in big churches both home and abroad.

Through her mother’s gospel career, she said she became friends with Archbishop Duncan-Williams because she had ministered in his church for countless times and that was how he helped them overcome the war by bringing them to Ghana permanently.

My biological father died when he was 23 and I was just three-months old. He was very musical and he also played the guitar. My mum was a big gospel musician back in the day so she used to travel to abroad to minister. And she comes to minister in Action Chapel. So Duncan-Williams sent a word out to bring us to safety.

When I came to Ghana I was seven years and had spent a year in the war. I never saw a dead body or anyone being killed. My mum made sure I was protected. My mum covered my ears as we jumped over bodies coming to Ghana.

I wasn’t too clear on what was going on. When we got here, the language was different. I wasn’t used to the dialect…I was a refugee girl and it was difficult for me to understand restrictions.

We needed to stay home because my mum couldn’t afford my fees until a Good Samaritan gave me scholarship to John Teye School. We even couldn’t afford Christmas clothes.

Being a refugee affected my self-esteem. As I grew up and I became this awkward girl in the limelight. People thought I was reserved. I started sharing my story because I wanted people to know but not to advertise.

Watch Irene talk about her life below: