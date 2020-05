Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to God for a second chance to life after a gory accident a year ago.

The movie star has taken to instagram to share a photo from the accident scene as he narrated how it all happened on that fateful day.

He recounted how his life flashed before his very eyes only to be saved by the Grace of God.

